SABEW Canada announces the winners of Annual Best in Business Awards

The Canadian chapter of the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing (SABEW) is excited to announce the winners of the 8th Annual Best in Business Awards competition, recognizing outstanding business published and produced in 2021.

News Media Canada members walked away with many awards. The Globe and Mail received eight gold awards, two silver, and multiple honourable mentions. ROB Magazine also received recognition in multiple categories.

The Financial Post received three silver awards. The Toronto Star received two silver awards. Other outlets that received awards include: The Logic, Bloomberg, and the Wall Street Journal.

The Toronto Star’s Jacob Lorinc was also recognized with the Jeff Sanford Best Young Journalist Award. Since joining the Star, Lorinc has embarked on a number of enterprise projects, including a feature on how some of Canada’s highest-paid CEOs earned multimillion-dollar wage hikes while tens of thousands of Canadian workers were laid off; how an Ontario city councillor capitalized on house-flipping while the real estate market surged; the impact on first-time home buyers of changes to mortgage rules; and an exclusive on how Air Canada changed course on its ticket refund policy to help secure a government bailout.

