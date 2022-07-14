World News Day 2022 set to amplify the power of fact-based journalism

World News Day, a global campaign to amplify the power and impact of fact-based journalism, will take place on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

This year, World News Day’s organizers, The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) and WAN-IFRA’s World Editors Forum (WEF), expect more than 500 news organizations to use World News Day as a platform to demonstrate the value of fact-based journalism in effecting change.

The World News Day campaign will provide enhanced materials to help trusted global news organizations drive home the message that their Journalism Makes a Difference and is worth promoting and defending.

In 2021, 500 news organizations took part in World News Day. From the Financial Times and the Guardian, to the Fiji Sun and The Sacramento Bee, World News Day touched six continents, generated more than two hundred million impressions on social media, and inspired meaningful global conversations on the power and impact of journalism. However, the need for trustworthy information and considered analysis has rarely been greater.

How your news organization can take part:

World News Day 2022 is an opportunity to highlight the value and impact of your journalism on a truly global stage.