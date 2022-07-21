News Media Canada’s National Newspaper Week claims another award

News Media Canada’s 2021 ‘Champion the Truth’ campaign for National Newspaper Week won another award this week – this time from the Toronto Chapter of the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS).

The campaign, which was run in partnership with Craft Public Relations, received a Gold award for the Best Use of Media Relations (over $50,000).

This year’s awards program showcased outstanding work in the practice of public relations, receiving 147 high-caliber submissions from a variety of agencies, corporations, individuals and not-for-profits in the Greater Toronto Area.

We’re honoured with the achievement and, most important, for the continued recognition about the essential role newspapers, and their digital platforms, play in keeping citizens informed.