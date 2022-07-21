Postmedia signs agreement with Google to be compensated for news articles

Postmedia reported late last week that it has signed an agreement with Google in order to be compensated for having its news articles hosted on Google News Showcase, the company’s global content licensing program.

Google estimates that more than 1,500 publishers from around the world are participating in the program.

Despite signing the licensing agreement, Andrew MacLeod, Postmedia’s president and CEO, said the company will continue to support Bill C-18, the Online News Act, which was introduced by the Liberal government earlier this year.

“We need an industry-wide solution for all players in our space, large and small,” said MacLeod.