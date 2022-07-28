Get ready for ‘back to school’ by shopping local

As thoughts of getting the children back to school begin to creep into your mind, remind your readers to support local businesses. As a result of the pandemic only 36% of small businesses are making normal sales, according to data from CFIB.

Small businesses (including local newspapers) are the heartbeat of communities across this country, bringing great products to Canadians, creating jobs and sponsoring local sports teams. But they are struggling due to COVID-19 and now, more than ever, they need support.

Three quarters of newspaper readers (74%) believe it is important to support the advertisers in their local newspapers.

News Media Canada has a series of ads (in print and digital formats) designed to remind your readers to support local businesses. Encouraging your community to shop locally is critical to the survival of small businesses.

Click here to view and download two different Advertise Local ads and click here for Local Matters ad material along with a selection of editorial pieces that can be published with credit.