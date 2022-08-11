New Toronto Star advertising campaign spotlights climate reporting

A new marketing campaign designed to spotlight the Toronto Star’s climate reporting recently hit the streets.
As written about by Media In Canada, several newspaper boxes across Toronto’s 416 and 905 areas have been redone to appear as though they are melting into the ground. The boxes also display a prominent QR code that links to the climate reporting section on its website.
Michael Beckerman, chief client officer at Torstar, said the multimedia campaign aimed to produce “big powerful bold messages that would get people to stop and think about what is their role in the city.”