We want you to judge the Canadian Community Newspaper Awards!

News Media Canada is seeking English and French-speaking news media professionals from across the country to serve as judges in the Canadian Community Newspaper Awards (CCNAwards).

Judging the CCNAwards can be a rewarding experience, giving you an exclusive look at the best articles, photographs, stories, and overall newspapers from the past year.

Judging will take place in September, and volunteers must commit to judging the entirety of their assigned category.

If you are interested, or know someone who would qualify, we invite you to nominate yourself or a colleague. Complete the Judge Nomination form online, where you can also review the judging qualifications. Only those selected to serve as judges will be contacted, and their category assignment will be confirmed at that time.

The CCNAwards honour outstanding work by community newspapers across a diverse range of categories, including news coverage, opinion, multimedia, photography, promotional initiatives and more.

For more information, please email awards@newsmediacanada.ca.