Revered reporter from Atlantic Canada passes away

Joel Jacobson, a journalists with Halifax’s Chronicle Herald who was renowned for telling positive stories about Nova Scotians died unexpectedly last week while on a family trip to London. He was 81 years old.

His former colleague John DeMont wrote a touching piece for the Saltwire Network last week. In it he says: “Everyone I talked to, as well as those lamenting his passing on social media platforms like Facebook, spoke of his warmth, and kindness. They told of a man seemingly interested in everything and everyone, whose sphere of influence extended into the journalism, sport and Jewish communities, who personally supported so many causes and touched so many lives.”

You can read the full piece here.