CCNAwards entry deadline extended to September 9

Community newspapers now have until Friday, September 9, to enter the Canadian Community Newspaper Awards.

This year, we are inviting entries from 2020 and 2021 to be submitted in recognition of the industry’s dedicated service to Canadian communities in the midst of unprecedented challenges.

Three new categories are also being introduced: Best Multimedia Breaking News Coverage, Best Local Civic Journalism and Best Special Section.

Don’t miss out on your chance to earn industry accolades and show off your best work!

The CCNAwards celebrate the best in community publishing from across the country. With a diverse array of award categories covering editorial, photography and multimedia, the Canadian Community Newspaper Awards offer learning opportunities for publications of all sizes.

Open to:

English and French community newspapers across Canada

News Media Canada members and non-members can enter!

What you should know:

This year’s competition is accepting entries published in 2020 or 2021.

All entries are to be submitted in digital format (e.g., PDFs or URLs) on the CCNAwards entry portal. No hard copies required.

Submit up to three entries in select categories!

Click here to enter the CCNAwards »

If you have any questions, please contact Maryanne Cousins at mcousins@newsmediacanada.ca.