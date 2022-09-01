Globe nominated for four international online journalism awards

The Globe and Mail has received four nominations for the international Online Journalism Awards: for coverage of a deadly wildfire in British Columbia, a photo-driven story about the mass exodus of Ukrainian refugees, a visual portfolio of Olympics stories and overall online journalism excellence.

A total of 165 finalists from newsrooms all over the world were nominated across 23 categories. The Globe was named a finalist alongside The Washington Post and The Boston Globe in the General Excellence in Online Journalism category for large newsrooms. The award honours digital-focused news organizations that meet the highest journalistic standards, with an eye to audience engagement and online prowess.

The winners of the Online Journalism Awards are to be announced next month. You can read more about the nominations here.