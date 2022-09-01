News Media Canada joins coalition to combat the online hate and harassment of journalists

News Media Canada has joined a coalition of more than 45 news organizations and press freedom groups to call on Canadian police and policymakers to address the increased and alarming rise in online hate and harassment campaigns targeting individuals journalists – a journalism as a profession.

On Thursday morning, the coalition submitted an open letter to the prime minister, cabinet members, and members of the Opposition.

The full letter, including the list of signatories, is available here. A French version of the letter is available at the end of the document.

Members are encouraged to run the piece in their publications.

If you’d like a Word version of the document please contact Brent Jolly at: brent@caj.ca