Canadian Medical Association, The Canadian Press partner to strengthen health journalism

The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) and The Canadian Press (CP) have partnered on a new initiative to strengthen health journalism across Canada.

Under this program, the CMA will fund the creation of three reporting positions at CP for a period of three years. These positions will focus on health and health care and tell stories on how this impacts Canadians. CP will have complete autonomy in hiring and assigning the new reporters.

“Fact-based health coverage has never mattered more, and media organizations are increasingly looking to The Canadian Press to fill this demand,” says Malcolm Kirk, CP president. “This initiative will allow us to provide a range of stories across the entire spectrum of health and health care, and how these issues intersect with the lives of Canadians.”