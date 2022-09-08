Newspaper readership consistent across generations, research shows

Data from the Spring 2022 Study of the Canadian Consumer (Vividata) provides insight on generational weekly readership habits.

Unsurprisingly, older generations are strong newspaper readers, particularly in print. However, they continue to embrace digital products in combination with print or on their own. At least six out of ten Baby Boomers, the largest group by population, are weekly readers on both print or digital platforms. Younger generations are reached best by digital products.

Vividata is Canada’s leader in Canadian cross-media and consumer research, offering the largest syndicated study in Canada (SCC | Study of the Canadian Consumer).