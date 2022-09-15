Le Devoir to launch daily podcast

Le Devoir has announced it plans to launch a new podcast later this month that will share major stories of the day and engage listeners with discussions with journalists, experts and others involved at the heart of the action.

The podcast will run Monday thru Friday each week with a runtime of about 20 minutes. It will be hosted by Columnist Meeker Guerrier will host the podcast Monday thru Thursday. On Fridays, journalist Philippe Papineau will take over the mic.

You can read more about the launch here (link in French only).