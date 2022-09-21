NOW Magazine appears to have run its final printed issue

Alternative-weekly publication NOW Magazine, which has long covered the Toronto arts scene, appears to have printed its final issue due to continued financial hardships, BlogTO reported earlier this week.

The publication’s acting editor, Radheyan Simonpillai, signaled the major changes in a tweet that read:

This is it.

This is the final masthead.

This is the small team (owed 21-weeks of salary) who put together a spectacular issue dropping tomorrow night.

I am so incredibly grateful to them all.

And also to the people who gifted us their contributions to this issue.

According to reports, the publication will continue to publish online – just not in print for the foreseeable future.