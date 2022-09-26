Will you celebrate National Newspaper Week with us?

Next week marks the 82nd annual National Newspaper Week, running from Sunday October 2 to Saturday October 8. News Media Canada has developed material to help you celebrate locally. You can find out more online at the Publisher’s Toolkit by clicking here.

House Ad Campaign – this year a new ad campaign celebrates the power of words and the people behind the press. You can join more than 320 other newspapers across the country in the celebration by running one of our house ads available in full page, half page, quarter page, and bottom banner sizes – download the print creative here. And don’t forget to click here Social Media – Click here to download Reader Engagement – Help your readers understand the importance of their local newspaper and reliable reporting to feel confident sharing with family and friends. Run one of the pre-written editorial stories and spread the word about National Newspaper Week. Or use it as inspiration to write your own article! Local Influencer Support – Don’t forget to promote National Newspaper Week by engaging local influencers and notable residents (including your own staff and reporters!). Ask them to post messages of support on their own social media accounts using the program hashtags above. Examples from previous years can be found in the publisher’s toolkit online here Small Space/Filler Ads – If you are looking for small space ads or filler, you can download ad material and working files from the online toolkit by clicking here

To celebrate this year’s National Newspaper Week, News Media Canada has created a custom font entitled “Champions”, available to download for free.

Designed with both print and digital platforms in mind, the Champions font honours newspapers’ history while looking forward to a bright and multi-platformed future. Inspired by the essential service that newspapers provide, the Champions font highlights the power of words and the people behind the newspapers who use them to communicate essential information to Canadians each and every day.

If you have any questions don’t hesitate to email Kelly at News Media Canada.