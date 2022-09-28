Finalists announced for 2022 Webster Awards

The finalists in the 14 categories for the 2022 Webster Awards, Western Canada’s preeminent journalism awards, late last week at an in-person event held at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver.

The Webster Awards recognize excellence in journalism in B.C. All finalists will be celebrated, and the one winner in each category will be announced during the November 3rd online awards ceremony at 7:00 p.m. PT.

The online event will be free for everyone to watch at http://www.ohboy.ca/webster-awards-2022.

Submissions were encouraged from print, radio/podcasts, television and online media sources that cover news, sports, the arts, business, community issues, and more.

