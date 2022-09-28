Hundreds of global newsrooms mark World News Day

More than 500 newsrooms and media support organizations from around the world united in a global campaign on September 28 to show the value of fact-based journalism.

World News Day was commemorated across six continents, among newsrooms of all sizes – from the Financial Times (worldwide), The Globe and Mail (Canada), and The Straits Times (Singapore).

The campaign saw newsrooms carry print and digital adverts and use their social media channels, newsletters and other platforms to highlight the critical message that journalism matters and is worth supporting, promoting and defending.

The World News Day campaign is organized by The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) and WAN-IFRA’s World Editors Forum. It is sponsored by Google News Initiative.