Iconic Vancouver weekly acquired by Overstory Media Group

(Overstory Media Group)

Overstory Media Group has announced it has acquired The Georgia Straight, Canada’s largest urban weekly publication.

The move returns the 55-year-old Vancouver-based news, lifestyle, and entertainment outlet to West Coast ownership after its 2020 acquisition by Toronto-based Media Central Corporation Inc.

That transaction resulted in the merging of The Straight’s editorial department with marketing and sales, and the elimination of a long-standing focus on local arts and culture coverage.

In a press release, Overstory says it will reinstate the publication’s focus on arts and culture, including local events, entertainment, music, food, and news.

