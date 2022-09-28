Iconic Vancouver weekly acquired by Overstory Media Group

Overstory Media Group has announced it has acquired The Georgia Straight, Canada’s largest urban weekly publication.

The move returns the 55-year-old Vancouver-based news, lifestyle, and entertainment outlet to West Coast ownership after its 2020 acquisition by Toronto-based Media Central Corporation Inc.

That transaction resulted in the merging of The Straight’s editorial department with marketing and sales, and the elimination of a long-standing focus on local arts and culture coverage.

In a press release, Overstory says it will reinstate the publication’s focus on arts and culture, including local events, entertainment, music, food, and news.