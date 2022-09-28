Postmedia announces end to Monday print edition for nine urban dailies

Postmedia announced late last week that nine of its urban daily newspapers will no longer be printed and delivered to subscribers starting in mid October.

The publications include: the Vancouver Sun, The Province, Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Journal, Edmonton Sun, Ottawa Citizen, Ottawa Sun and Montreal Gazette.

Postmedia did announce that the ePaper versions of the affected newspapers will still be published on Mondays. The websites of all publication will continue to be updated.

“The industry is just under tremendous pressure and challenge right now. Google and Facebook are taking such a huge share of advertising dollars,” said Paul Deegan, president and CEO of News Media Canada.

Parliament is currently holding hearing on Bill C-18, the Online News Act, which would set up a new regulatory framework to force the tech giants to compensate media outlets for news content shared on their sites.