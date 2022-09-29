Newspapers reach 7 out of 10 Canadians, survey finds

The latest results from Vividata’s Study of the Canadian Consumer (SCC) confirm that nearly 22 million Canadian adults (70%) read or access print or digital newspaper content in an average week.

More than a third (35%) of Canadians state they commit more time each day to seek out current news and information compared to two years ago. And a quarter (26%) like to follow the news brands they read on social media.

The Fall 2022 SCC study was released on September 29, 2022 and includes data from fieldwork conducted between July 2021 and June 2022.

For more information visit www.vividata.ca.