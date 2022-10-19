Media Literacy Week is right around the corner!

In our digital age, we all need to have the tools and resources necessary to be digitally literate and stay safe online. And many of us are still not quite sure what digital media literacy even means. Media Literacy Week runs from October 24-28, and it’s an opportunity to put the spotlight on digital media literacy and how essential it is that we all know how to use, understand and engage with the digital media we use every day. Canadians everywhere will have the chance to join events held by MediaSmarts and collaborating organizations – here’s your first look at what we have in store for Media Literacy Week 2022!Canada’s 17th annual