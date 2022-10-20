Awards Showcase: OCNA Cartoonist of the Year

Congratulations to the 2021 OCNA winners in the Cartoonist of the Year category!
The Ontario Community Newspapers Association (OCNA) Better Newspapers Competition honours the great work of Ontario’s weekly community newspapers. The 2021 awards showcase the hard work, talent, and dedication demonstrated by Ontario publishers, editors, reporters, photographers, and designers.@hamiltoncommunitynews – Mike Vukovich “Cute, timely cartoons that put a smile on the readers faces. Congratulations.” 2nd place: #Elmira– Woolwich Observer – Scott Arnold “Nicely done.” 3rd place: #Minden Times – Kim Wark “Keep up the good work.” More than 1,450 entries were received and the awards were presented at a virtual ceremony on April 29, 2022.1st place: