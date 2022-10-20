Local newspaper advertisers are valued

Recent research from AdCanada Media finds that Albertans living in communities of less than 100,000 understand the importance of “supporting local” and value their local newspaper and advertisers. Respondents pledge to support advertisers that invest their budgets in local media.

Six out of ten Albertans surveyed felt it was “very or somewhat important” to buy from companies that advertise in the local newspaper. Almost half (46.5%) said they would be more likely to buy from companies that advertise in the local printed newspaper in the future.

This data is part of the 2021 Alberta Media Usage Study: How Geography Impacts Media Access, Usage and Engagement conducted among Alberta adults 18+ living in communities of less than 100,000 population. Totum Research managed this study of 1,005 interviews conducted using Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing (CATI) in July/August 2021.

