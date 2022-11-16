Canadians trust established news media the most, research shows

Recent research from Kaiser & Partners’ annual survey on media sentiment finds that “established news media remain the most credible source of information by over half of Canadians (53%) for the third consecutive year.”
Highlights include:
- 72% of adults aged 55 and older believe that traditional news media is the most trusted source of information.
- Credibility of the publishing outlet is the top factor in determining trustworthy news for Canadians. Almost two-thirds (63%) cited the credibility of the outlet where the story is from, followed by credibility of the reporter (35%).
- Podcasts are becoming increasingly popular news sources for younger Canadians. Almost one in five (17%) adults 18-34 shifted to podcasts to source information in the last year.
The study was conducted by Maru Public Opinion on behalf of Kaiser & Partners in October 2022 with a sample of 1,529 online panelists. Click here for more information.