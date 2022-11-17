Are you ready to celebrate Family Literacy Day 2023?

Family Literacy Day takes place every January 27th to raise awareness about the importance of reading and engaging in other literacy-related activities as a family. The theme for Family Literacy Day 2023 is ‘Celebrate your Heritage’.

Since 1999, thousands of schools, libraries, literacy organizations and other community groups have taken part in the initiative. Taking time every day to read or do a learning activity with children is crucial to a child’s development, improving a child’s literacy skills dramatically, and can help a parent improve their skills as well.

ABC, which runs the annual program, creates free learning and promotional resources for anyone that wants to get involved.

News Media Canada members are welcome to download the campaign materials here and use them in their publications for Family Literacy Day coverage in throughout January.