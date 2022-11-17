The resilience of the Parksville Qualicum Beach News team

Despite the apparent total loss of the offices of the Parksville Qualicum Beach News due to a fire last week, the staff have ensured that operations have not “skipped a beat”, according to a post by Black Press Media on LinkedIn.

A massive fire broke out last week at the Parksville Heritage Centre, which houses the PQB News offices. In the wake of the blaze, the local community has responded with an outpouring of support. Staff at the publication have been offered access to office space and other amenities to ensure work continues uninterrupted.

Black Press Media has said the staff will work remotely until interim office accommodations are found.