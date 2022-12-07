Awards Showcase: 2021 CCNA Best All-Round Newspaper

The Canadian Community Newspaper Awards honour outstanding work in editorial, photography, multimedia and overall excellence in community newspaper publishing across the country.

Congratulations to the CCNAwards first-place winners (in four circulation classes) for 2021 Best All-Round Newspaper!

The Macleod Gazette (AB) – circulation < 1,499

Oak Bay News (BC) – circulation 1,500-6,499

Okotoks Western Wheel (AB) – circulation 6,500-17,499

Surrey NOW-Leader (BC) – circulation 17,500+

The CCNAwards recognize the outstanding work produced each week and celebrate the vibrancy of community newspapers across Canada. Following a hiatus due to COVID, entries were judged from both 2020 and 2021 in the fall of 2022. Award winners from both competitions were announced on November 14, 2022.

For a full list of winners visit www.nmc-mic.ca/ccnawards.