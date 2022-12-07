Keep up with the news media industry

As the voice of our news media industry, News Media Canada is committed to keeping you updated on industry happenings. There are many ways to keep up with industry headlines, events, and announcements. Check out the links below and find your preferred News Media Canada platform to stay current.
- Facebook – follow the News Media Canada page here
- Instagram – follow News Media Canada account here
- LinkedIn – follow the company page by clicking here
- News on News – subscribe to our weekly email newsletter here