Canadian Online Publishing Awards announces 2022 finalists

The Canadian Online Publishing Awards (COPAs) has announced the finalists for its 2022 competition.

News Media Canada members were prominently featured in this year’s nominations. Member outlets receiving recognition for their work are: Victoria News, New Westminster Record, Nunatsiaq News, InnisfilToday.ca (Village Media), SooToday.com (Village Media), BarrieToday.com (Village Media), CollingwoodToday.ca (Village Media), Sudbury.com (Village Media).

The COPAs was started in 2009 as an industry showcase of the Best Digital Content creators in the magazine and newspaper industries. In 13 years it has become the largest Digital Publishing Awards Program in Canada with 4 divisions – Academic, B2B, B2C and News/Sports.

Winners of this year’s competition will be announced in February 2023.