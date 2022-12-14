Awards Showcase: AWNA 2021 Award of Excellence – Best Overall (Class B)

The Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association encourages excellence by sponsoring an annual provincial Better Newspapers Competition to celebrate the achievements of its member newspapers.

Congratulations to the 2021 Award of Excellence winners in the General Excellence Class B – Best Overall category.

First place: Town & Country News

Second place: Claresholm Local Press

Third place: Taber Times

“With 2021 being the second year of the pandemic, judging again proved difficult with newspapers striving to keep publishing with fewer ads, fewer pages and fewer staffers. First place overall goes to the Grande Prairie Town and Country News on the strength of photographer Jesse Boily whose two front-page pictures in the two submitted editions made them pop. His photo skills continued inside.”

Alberta newspapers compete against other newspapers of similar circulation for special awards in editorial, photography, advertising, and special promotion. The 2021 BNC Awards were presented to winners in June 2022.