Call for entries: CJF awards and fellowships

The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) is now accepting entries for its 2023 awards and fellowships . The deadline for all submissions is Jan. 20, 2023.

Two new awards are launching this year. They are the CJF-Edward Burtynsky Award for Climate Photojournalism and the CJF-Globe and Mail Black Journalism Fellowship.

The other awards and fellowships now open for submissions are:

CJF Bursary for BIPOC Student Journalists

CJF-CBC/Radio-Canada Black Journalism Fellowship;

CJF-CBC/Radio-Canada Black Women’s Journalism Fellowship;

CJF-CTV News Black Journalism Fellowship;

CJF-IJB Black Investigative Journalism Fellowship

CJF Award for Climate Solutions Reporting

CJF-Meta Journalism Project Digital News Innovation Award

CJF Jackman Award for Excellence in Journalism

CJF Lifetime Achievement Award

The Landsberg Award

CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowships

Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award

Martin Wise Goodman Canadian Nieman Fellowship

More details about each of the awards is available here.