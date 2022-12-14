Canadians believe supporting small business is essential to keeping the economy healthy

Local advertisers turn to their local newspapers to sustain and grow their businesses in good times and bad times. Local advertising supports the community, reaches local customers and helps keep local dollars in the community.

Local advertising is an investment that can generate a significant impact. According to Totum Research (November 2019), three-quarters of newspaper readers (74%) believe supporting the advertisers in their local newspapers is important.

Newspapers have an unwavering commitment to serving and supporting their readers and the businesses that sustain those communities. Local papers tell the stories that matter and help grow the community with investments in those who live, work, and play there.