Le Journal de Montreal announces end to Sunday print edition

Le Journal de Montréal and Le Journal de Québec will no longer run Sunday print editions come the new year, the company announced late last week.

The cessation of the Sunday print edition follows in the footsteps of many other major North American publications, the company said.

While readership between print and digital remains strong, Laval University’s Centre d’études sur les médias has documented the decline of print edition readership over the past half decade. In 2017, for example, 40 per cent of regular readers over the age of 18 read exclusively print newspapers for information. That number decreased to 18 per cent of adults by 2021.