Applications for 2022 Mindset Awards for mental health reporting now open

Applications for the 2022 Mindset awards for mental health reporting are open until January 27.

The awards recognize excellence in reporting during the past year in two categories: mental health in the workplace, and the mental health of young people. Rules and online application forms are available on the Mindset website.

Applications for Mindset and En-Tête awards can be made by individual journalists as well as by Canadian media organizations. First prizes in each of the four competitions are set at $1,000 in cash and framed certificates. There is no entry fee.

The Mindset awards will be presented to winners at the national conference of the Canadian Association of Journalists in Vancouver, April 14-16, 2023. The En-Tête awards will be presented at a special event in Montreal at a date to be confirmed in June. Further information will become available on the En-Tête website.