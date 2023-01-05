Postmedia launches newest channel – Betting Essentials

Building on the strength of its audience network and successful affiliate channels including Shopping Essentials and Business Essentials, Postmedia has announced the launch of its newest channel — Betting Essentials.

Betting Essentials runs across Postmedia’s news websites and provides an accessible sports betting hub to help readers transition from casual bettor or sports fan to expert in the space with the help of news, advice and easy-to-navigate betting content.

“The vision for Betting Essentials is to provide a best-in-class affiliate program that leverages Postmedia’s brand, editorial authority, audience and reach to fulfill Canadian consumers’ interests and demands,” said Gerry Nott, senior vice president, editorial at Postmedia. “We’re excited to see the channel come to life and look forward to welcoming additional reputable partners in the months ahead.”

Postmedia is partnering with Canadian-based premium online sports betting and casino platform BET99 for the launch of Betting Essentials.

As a Canadian operator, BET99 has a deep understanding of the market and offers a uniquely tailored approach to each region, delivering customized and premium betting content on all major league sports to enhance Postmedia’s editorial sports and sports betting coverage on Postmedia’s Ontario-based news websites, including National Post, Toronto Sun, Ottawa Sun, Ottawa Citizen, The London Free Press, Windsor Star, Cornwall Standard-Freeholder, The Kingston Whig-Standard, The Community Press (Bellville), The Brantford Expositor, The Londoner, The Chatham Daily News, The Observer (Sarnia), The Owen Sound Sun Times, North Bay Nugget, The Sudbury Star, The Timmins Times and The Sault Star.

BET99 will provide expert insight into best bets, odds, news and the hottest players to follow, with the goal of educating bettors, building decision-making skills around sports betting and providing guidance on responsible gambling guidelines.

Further enhancements to Betting Essentials are planned for the new year, with more partners to follow.