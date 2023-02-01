Metroland announces plan to work with TC Transcontinental on newspaper publishing

Metroland and TC Transcontinental have announced a plan that will begin to see TC print all of Metroland’s newspapers at its Tempo facility in Toronto.

The statement from both companies said the transfer will take place gradually over the next few months. TC Transcontinental will rely on its national integrated platform, mostly in its Vaughan, Ontario facility.

In addition to printing Metroland’s two daily newspapers and 49 community titles, the deal extends the current printing agreement of two daily newspapers, including the Toronto Star, and four community publications, to the end of 2027.

“We are proud of Metroland’s confidence in us, expanding the solid relationship we have built over the years” said Peter Brues, President and Chief Executive Officer of TC Transcontinental “This agreement demonstrates the strength and benefit of our state-of-the-art printing platform for newspaper publishers.”