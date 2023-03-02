Globe and Mail editor-in-chief elected to help lead World Editors Forum

David Walmsley, editor-in-chief of the Globe and Mail has been elected to serve as the deputy president of the World Editors Forum.

Walmsley has led the Globe to multiple national journalism awards during his nine-year tenure as editor. He is the creator of World News Day, and co-creator of the Toronto Moral Injury Scale for Journalists, the world’s only psychometric scale for detecting moral injury in journalists.

“We need to convey more clearly why journalism is important,” Walmsley said in a news release. “I believe there is enormous advantage in editors from all walks of life coming together to share their challenges and their ideals. We need to support one another like never before.”

The World Editors Forum is the global community of editors within the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA). It is steered by an advisory board of editors from some of the world’s leading news organizations.