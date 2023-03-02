The Ottawa Citizen and Ottawa Sun welcomes new editor-in-chief

The Ottawa Citizen and Ottawa Sun have announced that Nicole Feriancek has been named as the new editor-in-chief of both newsrooms.

Prior to becoming editor-in-chief, Feriancek has worked in both Ottawa and Toronto in various capacities with Postmedia. She has been, for example, engagement editor, leading the Citizen/Sun’s photo and video journalists, and deputy editor, digital.

Feriancek establishing the popular ‘On the Same Page’ daily video news summary and the informative Sens Panel. She edited and produced a series of Postmedia videos exploring the history of Parliament’s Centre Block before it closed for a massive renovation and has hosted live video election discussions for voters. She has also covered two Olympic Games.

