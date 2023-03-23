‘Local Matters’ fact sheet available to download

Local news continues to be a driving force for newspaper engagement, readers, and advertisers. Download the new Local Matters fact sheet highlighting the importance of all things local, designed to accompany the recently released presentation.

Every week community newspapers shine an unfiltered light on their community and are solely dedicated to telling the stories of the community.

More than nine in ten readers (92%) cite local information as their main reason for reading, including local news, editorial, sports, entertainment, and events. And in many cases, that local coverage cannot be found anywhere else.

Click here or click the image below to download the pdf version of this new fact sheet.

Click here to download a pdf of the presentation. For a PowerPoint version of the presentation email Kelly at klevson@newsmediacanada.ca.