Vividata releases highlights of its Spring 2023 Study of the Canadian Consumer

Vividata has released their latest study results, which provides the latest information about consumer trends.

The Study of the Canadian Consumer Spring 2023 is the most comprehensive cross-media, product, attitudinal and brand research study in Canada.

Key highlights regarding the readership of newspapers includes:

Nearly 2 in 3 Canadian adults (20.3 million) read or access print or digital daily newspaper brand content in an average week. 33% access content ​on a smartphone, increasing to 53% for those under 35 and 52% for newcomers to Canada.​

2 in 5 Canadian adults (16.4 million) read or access print or digital community newspaper content in an average week, with readership at its highest for community newspapers in British Columbia, reaching just over 1 in 2 (2.3 million).

You can read more about the research findings here.