TC Transcontinental reinvents the flyer in Montréal

TC Transcontinental has unveiled an innovative leaflet for Montréal that will reduce the volume of paper from flyers by nearly 60% and eliminate plastic entirely, the company says.

This new product is a thin leaflet folded in four that combines flyers from various retailers into a single printed product with a limited number of pages. It will be accompanied by a digital platform that will include a wider set of promotional offerings for consumers.

As a story in Media In Canada points out, despite the growth of digital options for deal-hunting and promotional options, printed flyers still remain relevant for a significant portion of Canadian consumers. According to the latest figures from Vividata, 56% of local newspaper readers use flyers to make their shopping decisions.

“Our new solution for Montréal is designed to meet the evolving needs and expectations of consumers and retailers, maintain healthy competition on prices, and bring environmental benefits exceeding the City of Montréal’s stated source reduction objectives,” said Patrick Brayley, Senior Vice-President, Premedia, Distribution and In-Store Marketing at TC Transcontinental.

“Research shows that most consumers continue to rely on printed flyers to plan their visits to local stores. Flyers help Montrealers fight inflation and save up to $1,500 a year. We have paid close attention to the dialogue surrounding our offering in recent years and trust this innovation, together with our new digital platform, will deliver on the expectations of all stakeholders.”

Printed flyers are recyclable and part of an established circular economy of paper in Québec. No trees are cut to make newsprint, as it is made from sawmill residues. Newsprint has a collection rate of 86%, and the collected paper is then transformed into valuable new products. More details will be made available by the end of April as the distribution model, launch date, and brand identity are being finalized.