Finalists chosen for CJF Jackman Excellence Award

The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) has announced its shortlists for the CJF Jackman Awards for Excellence in Journalism, honouring news organizations that embody exemplary journalism and have a profound positive impact on the communities they serve.

Finalists are recognized in two categories: large and small media. Multiple News Media Canada member publications received a prestigious award nomination.

The five finalists in the large media category (more than 50 full-time employees) and the stories and/or series shortlisted for the award are:

The five finalists in the small media category (fewer than 50 full-time employees) and the stories and/or series shortlisted for the award are:

The winners will be announced at the CJF Awards ceremony on June 13 at the Royal York Hotel.

