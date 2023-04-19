Finalists chosen for CJF Jackman Excellence Award

The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) has announced its shortlists for the CJF Jackman Awards for Excellence in Journalism, honouring news organizations that embody exemplary journalism and have a profound positive impact on the communities they serve.
Finalists are recognized in two categories: large and small media. Multiple News Media Canada member publications received a prestigious award nomination.
The five finalists in the large media category (more than 50 full-time employees) and the stories and/or series shortlisted for the award are:
- CTV News for Broken System: EMS Crisis in Alberta, which investigated the problems plaguing the province’s ambulance system with a focus on Calgary and the surrounding rural areas;
- Global News with APTN for Profiting Off Kids, a landmark investigation spanning nearly 30 stories online and on TV that reveals how some of Ontario’s most vulnerable children are being treated as commodities when placed into foster care and group homes;
- The Globe and Mail for its coverage of the sexual assault scandals at Hockey Canada: How Hockey Canada used registration fees to build a fund to cover sexual-assault claims; Court filing reveals new details about alleged Hockey Canada group sexual assault; and Shut Out;
- The Investigative Journalism Bureau/Toronto Star for Suspended, their reporting on unfair driver’s licence loss in Ontario; and
- The Narwhal/Toronto Star for their investigation into the Ontario government’s decision to open 7,400 acres of protected greenbelt land to development: Six developers bought Greenbelt land after Ford came to power. Now, they stand to profit; Ontario is poised to double the size of the Bradford Bypass, documents suggest; and Ontario has found 11 species at risk along the planned route of Highway 413: documents.
The five finalists in the small media category (fewer than 50 full-time employees) and the stories and/or series shortlisted for the award are:
- Canada’s National Observer for The Salmon People, a podcast about the work of biologist Alexandra Morton who used science to warn government of the diseases and waste coming from farms and found herself in conflict with both government and industry;
- CBC Saskatchewan for its investigation into Indigenous ancestry claims by prominent lawyer/academic Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond: Disputed History; Missing book, non-existent honour, leaked membership list among new Turpel-Lafond revelations; and Rescind Turpel-Lafond’s honorary degrees or we’ll return ours, say high-profile Indigenous women;
- The Discourse Nanaimo for It Takes a Village, an investigation into the conditions endured by low-income seniors living in Nanaimo Affordable Housing Society homes;
- Eastern Graphic for Through the Cracks, a year-long examination of mental health and addiction services in Prince Edward Island; and
- The Winnipeg Free Press for parallel investigations into outdated and haphazard physician and teacher oversight in Manitoba: Out-of-sight oversight; Diagnosis disrespect and Truth and hidden consequences.
The winners will be announced at the CJF Awards ceremony on June 13 at the Royal York Hotel.