Globe and Mail journalist celebrated as Canada’s top investigative reporter

Globe and Mail journalist Grant Robertson was recently given the McGillivray Award by the Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) for his piece titled “Inside Hockey Canada’s Secret Funds: The hidden use of registration fees in sexual assault settlements.”

The award recognized the program’s best investigative journalism published in 2022.

Earlier in the evening, Robertson had been named one of the recipients of the Written News category.

The CAJ Awards were presented by MC Erica Johnston as part of the 2023 CAJ conference held in Vancouver, with finalists unable to attend invited to participate in a video conference that was also livestreamed on the CAJ’s Facebook page.

A full list of winners is available on the CAJ website here.