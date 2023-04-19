Some of the latest industry comings and goings

- Randi Page has been appointed to the position of publisher of The Victoria News. Page grew up in the Comox Valley moving to Victoria in 2003. She started her media career with the Sooke News Mirror before moving into a senior sales position in 2018 with Victoria News. Winning E&P Sales Superstar in 2022, Page was quick to establish relationships with not only the local business community but also her local neighbours and the community in general.
- Stéphane Lavallée announced he has left the Coopérative nationale de l’information.
- Chris Bush recently celebrated his 25th anniversary with the Nanaimo News Bulletin. He is the News Bulletin’s lead photographer and has photographed and reported on spot news, city council, business, and just about anything else that gets tossed on his desk.
Bush has a particular interest in stories involving science and technology and enjoys telling stories about people who make positive contributions to the world. He holds several provincial and national awards for spot and feature photography.
- Ashley Wadhwani-Smith has been promoted to the position of Editorial Director, Canadian Operations with Black Press. In her new role, Wadhwani-Smith will oversee audience development and engagement across all platforms.
