Le Soleil to cease Saturday print edition by year end

Quebec’s Le Soleil has announced that it will no longer publish a Saturday print edition by the end of the calendar year.

The Coops de l’information, which operates the publication, said this is part of the wider digital transformation of the enterprise that will continue to allow their readers to access quality local journalism.

The primary reason for the change is the economic model that allowed for a printed publication is no longer sustainable, writes Eric Trottier.

You can read more about the plans for the publication’s digital transformation here (please note: the link is in French).