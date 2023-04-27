Multiple News Media Canada members honoured at the Atlantic Journalism Awards

News Media Canada members from across Atlantic Canada were recognized as gold and silver winners for their outstanding journalism at the 2023 Atlantic Journalism Awards ceremonies held at College of the North Atlantic (St. John’s, NL); University of King’s College (Halifax, NS) and St. Thomas University (Fredericton, NB).

Winners in the newspapers category included:

Breaking News

GOLD: “Fiona’s Fury”, by Rosalyn Roy, The Wreckhouse Weekly, Port aux Basques,

Newfoundland and Labrador

SILVER: “Crew of Atlantic Destiny fishing vessel airlifted to Yarmouth Airport after emergency at sea”, by Tina Comeau, SaltWire Network/Tri-County Vanguard, Yarmouth, Nova Scotia

“Prince Edward Island health minister says no conflict over deputy regarding Medavie

contract”, by Stu Neatby, SaltWire Network, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

Enterprise Reporting

GOLD: “Who Killed Shirley Milberry?”, by Mike Landry, Telegraph-Journal, Saint John, New

Brunswick

SILVER: “Donald Sobey’s sexual assault of a young man was an open secret. Now his victim is finally telling his story…”, by Stephen Kimber, The Globe & Mail, Halifax, Nova Scotia

“Eight care workers complained before police called in senior sex abuse case”, by Chris

Lambie, The Chronicle Herald, Halifax, Nova Scotia

Feature

GOLD: “A Newfoundland hospital switched them at birth. Fifty-three years later, a DNA test

brought them together”, by Lindsay Jones, The Globe & Mail, Halifax, Nova Scotia

SILVER: “The investigation of a young girl’s death in Nova Scotia points to flaws in rural

policing”, by Lindsay Jones, The Globe & Mail, Halifax, Nova Scotia

– “Switched at Birth”, by Tara Bradbury, The Telegram, St. John’s, Newfoundland and

Labrador

– “Who will apologize to Jason Sark?”, by Paul MacNeill, Eastern Graphic, Montague,

Prince Edward Island

Best Community Newspaper News Story

GOLD: “Hurricane Fiona”, by Rene J. Roy, The Wreckhouse Weekly, Port aux Basques,

Newfoundland and Labrador

SILVER: “An inspiration to all: Yarmouth paramedic Terry Muise honoured”, by Tina Comeau, SaltWire Network/Tri-County Vanguard, Yarmouth, Nova Scotia

– “Transitional nightmare”, by Rachel Collier, Eastern Graphic, Montague, Prince Edward

Island

A full list of the winners is available here.