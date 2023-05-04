Le Journal de Montréal and Le Journal de Québec are launching a new mobile app

Le Journal de Montréal andLe Journal de Québec have announced they are launching a new mobile news app. that will make it even easier for their millions of readers to access their information content. The dailies also announced they have created a new interactive tool dedicated to the real estate market, while also unveiling their brand-new logo.

The Journal de Montréal and Journal de Québec’s new app is now available for download in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

By activating the app’s notifications on their mobile, readers will be the first to know about major Quebec events covered by Journal journalists. The entirety of the content published by the two dailies will be available on the app: breaking news, surveys, opinion columns, as well as all sports, cultural, judicial, economic, and international news.

“We have invested heavily in our content over the past few years. Just think of our Bureau d’enquête, our team of opinion columnists, or our Weekend, Casa, and Zeste notebooks. We will now present all this content in a different, more creative, and intuitive way, in order to make it more user-friendly than ever, seeing as that is what today’s readers want. This new platform adds to our website, which is already the most visited in Quebec on mobile devices,” says Lyne Robitaille, Quebecor’s Senior Vice-President, Newspapers, Books, and Magazines, and President and Editor of the Journal de Montréal.