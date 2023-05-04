The Globe and Mail announces winners of the 2023 Canadian Young Lions competition

The Globe and Mail, the Official Festival Representative in Canada for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, is pleased to announce the winning teams for the 2023 Canadian Young Lions Competition in all five categories: Digital, Film, Print, Media and Marketers.
Over the weekend of March 4 to March 6, 2023, working in teams of two, 680 entrants received a brief from a non-profit charity and had to complete the challenge for their respective category within a 24- or 48-hour time period.
Each year, the Competition jury chairs select a non-profit charity as the subject of the competition briefs. This year, two charities were chosen: the Nature Conservancy of Canada for the Print, Film, Digital and Media categories, and The Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund for the Marketers category.
The medal winners for 2023 Canadian Young Lions Competitions are:
DIGITAL
Gold – Pay-Per-Viewpoint
- Andronicus Wu, Art Director, The Garden
- Jon Dawe, Senior Copywriter, The Garden
Silver – The VPN that Virtually Protects Nature
- Sammy Lo, Art Director, LG2
- Peter Sreckovic, Senior Copywriter, Sid Lee
Bronze – Tip Your Trees
- Ethan Gans, Writer, Rethink
- Ekenechukwu Oduh, Art Director, Rethink
Gold – The Deforestation Defense
- Jaclyn McConnell, Art Director, Rethink
- Shawn Weidman, Copywriter, Rethink
Silver – Thanks for Nothing
- Grace Guan, Junior Writer, Taxi
- Kyle Simpson, Art Director, Taxi
Bronze – Immortal Landscape
- Emma Laberge, Art Director, Rethink
- Laurent H. Tremblay, Copywriter, Rethink
MEDIA
Gold – Consent to Conserve
- Thierry Lessard, Head of data and technology, Cartier
- Olivier Houle, Media Strategy Supervisor, Cartier
Silver – Do You Have the Willpower
- Dustin Wilson, Associate Director of Strategy, OMD Canada
- Kunal Jain, Paid Social Supervisor, OMD Canada
Bronze – My Nature Moments
- Béa Beaini, Assistant Media Designer, Cossette Media
- Gabriel Lafond, Media Designer, Cossette Media
MARKETERS
Gold – The Purple Legacy
- Mike Miura, Manager, Commercial Marketing Strategy, MLSE
- Ryan Grippo, Associate, Strategy, MLSE
Silver –The Land is Your Land
- Christie Stelling, Brand Manager, Twisted Tea & Truly Hard Seltzer, Moosehead Breweries
- Sarah Smith, Creative Manager, Moosehead Breweries
Bronze – Food For Thought
- Abigail Rigonan, National Marketing Specialist, McCafé & Breakfast, McDonald’s Canada
- Jordyn Posluns, National Marketing Consultant, McCafé & Breakfast, McDonald’s Canada
To see the winning work please visit https://globeandmailyounglions.ca/past-winners-2023/