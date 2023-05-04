The Globe and Mail announces winners of the 2023 Canadian Young Lions competition

The Globe and Mail, the Official Festival Representative in Canada for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, is pleased to announce the winning teams for the 2023 Canadian Young Lions Competition in all five categories: Digital, Film, Print, Media and Marketers.

Over the weekend of March 4 to March 6, 2023, working in teams of two, 680 entrants received a brief from a non-profit charity and had to complete the challenge for their respective category within a 24- or 48-hour time period.

Each year, the Competition jury chairs select a non-profit charity as the subject of the competition briefs. This year, two charities were chosen: the Nature Conservancy of Canada for the Print, Film, Digital and Media categories, and The Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund for the Marketers category.

The medal winners for 2023 Canadian Young Lions Competitions are:

DIGITAL

Gold – Pay-Per-Viewpoint

Andronicus Wu, Art Director, The Garden

Jon Dawe, Senior Copywriter, The Garden

Silver – The VPN that Virtually Protects Nature

Sammy Lo, Art Director, LG2

Peter Sreckovic, Senior Copywriter, Sid Lee

Bronze – Tip Your Trees

Ethan Gans, Writer, Rethink

Ekenechukwu Oduh, Art Director, Rethink

PRINT

Gold – The Deforestation Defense

Jaclyn McConnell, Art Director, Rethink

Shawn Weidman, Copywriter, Rethink

Silver – Thanks for Nothing

Grace Guan, Junior Writer, Taxi

Kyle Simpson, Art Director, Taxi

Bronze – Immortal Landscape

Emma Laberge, Art Director, Rethink

Laurent H. Tremblay, Copywriter, Rethink

MEDIA

Gold – Consent to Conserve

Thierry Lessard, Head of data and technology, Cartier

Olivier Houle, Media Strategy Supervisor, Cartier

Silver – Do You Have the Willpower

Dustin Wilson, Associate Director of Strategy, OMD Canada

Kunal Jain, Paid Social Supervisor, OMD Canada

Bronze – My Nature Moments

Béa Beaini, Assistant Media Designer, Cossette Media

Gabriel Lafond, Media Designer, Cossette Media

MARKETERS

Gold – The Purple Legacy

Mike Miura, Manager, Commercial Marketing Strategy, MLSE

Ryan Grippo, Associate, Strategy, MLSE

Silver –The Land is Your Land

Christie Stelling, Brand Manager, Twisted Tea & Truly Hard Seltzer, Moosehead Breweries

Sarah Smith, Creative Manager, Moosehead Breweries

Bronze – Food For Thought

Abigail Rigonan, National Marketing Specialist, McCafé & Breakfast, McDonald’s Canada

Jordyn Posluns, National Marketing Consultant, McCafé & Breakfast, McDonald’s Canada

To see the winning work please visit https://globeandmailyounglions.ca/past-winners-2023/