Deegan on doing battle with the duopoly

News Media Canada president and CEO Paul Deegan appeared recently on Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast about Canada’s Online News Act and doing battle with Facebook and Google, Big Tech’s digital duopoly.
Deegan discussed the current progress being made with Bill C-18 and how Canadian news publishers are working to level the digital playing field. He also provided valuable context about what publishers in other countries can learn from Canada’s experience.
You can listen to the full discussion by clicking here.